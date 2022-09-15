JID Added to Listen Out/Listen In Lineups, Replacing Polo G

Hip hop artist JID is joining the lineup for Listen Out and Listen In 2022. The Spillage Village MC is headed to Australia off the back of his third studio album, The Forever Story, which came out in August 2022.
JID joins a lineup that also includes British dance music duo Disclosure, Swedish pop singer Tove Lo, British producer Chris Lake, as well as local festival favourites The Jungle Giants and Barkaa, Memphis LK and Miiesha.
JID Replaces Polo G on Listen Out/Listen In Lineup
JID’s career stretches back more than a decade and includes collaborations with 21 Savage, Denzel Curry, J Cole, Doja Cat, Imagine Dragons and more. In a statement, Listen Out organisers sent a “massive thanks to JID and his team for making this happen, we’re literally still pinching ourselves.”
The announcement comes in response to Polo G’s sudden cancellation of his Australian tour. Polo Go was also set to play headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne. Listen Out/Listen In was previously forced to sub in Trippie Redd and Roddy Ricch to replace initial co-headliner Young Thug, citing Thug’s “legal troubles” that are “likely to continue into next year.”
Listen Out 2022 Lineup
- 24kGoldn
- AJ Tracey
- Anti Up [By Chris Lake & Chris Lorenzo]
- Barkaa
- Bbno$
- Blanke
- Bru-C
- Central Cee
- Culture Shock
- Dameeeela
- Disclosure
- Doechii
- Electric Fields
- James Hype
- JID
- The Jungle Giants
- Kito
- Louis the Child
- LP Giobbi
- Meduza
- Memphis LK
- Miiesha
- Nia Archives
- Pirra
- Pretty Girl
- Qrion
- Roddy Ricch
- Stace Cadet & KLP
- Tove Lo
- Trippie Redd
- triple j Unearthed Winners
- + More To Be Announced
Listen Out 2022 Dates & Venues
- Melbourne: Fri, 23rd September – Catani Gardens, St Kilda (Naarm)
- On sale
- Perth: Sun, 25th September – HBF Arena, Joondalup (Mooro Country)
- On sale
- Sydney: Sat, 1st October – Centennial Park (Gadigal Country)
- On sale
- Brisbane: Sun, 2nd October – Brisbane Showground (Meanjin)
- On sale
Listen In Adelaide 2022
- 4kGoldn
- Barkaa
- bbno$
- Bru-C
- Central Cee
- Chris Lake
- Culture Shock
- Disclosure
- James Hype
- JID
- Kito
- Louis The Child
- LP Giobbi
- Meduza
- Stace Cadet And KLP
- Roddy Ricch
- Trippie Redd
Dates & Venue
- Mon, 3rd October – Ellis Park (Tampawardli). Tickets on sale.
