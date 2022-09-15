JID Added to Listen Out/Listen In Lineups, Replacing Polo G

Hip hop artist JID is joining the lineup for Listen Out and Listen In 2022. The Spillage Village MC is headed to Australia off the back of his third studio album, The Forever Story, which came out in August 2022.

JID joins a lineup that also includes British dance music duo Disclosure, Swedish pop singer Tove Lo, British producer Chris Lake, as well as local festival favourites The Jungle Giants and Barkaa, Memphis LK and Miiesha.

JID Replaces Polo G on Listen Out/Listen In Lineup

JID’s career stretches back more than a decade and includes collaborations with 21 Savage, Denzel Curry, J Cole, Doja Cat, Imagine Dragons and more. In a statement, Listen Out organisers sent a “massive thanks to JID and his team for making this happen, we’re literally still pinching ourselves.”

The announcement comes in response to Polo G’s sudden cancellation of his Australian tour. Polo Go was also set to play headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne. Listen Out/Listen In was previously forced to sub in Trippie Redd and Roddy Ricch to replace initial co-headliner Young Thug, citing Thug’s “legal troubles” that are “likely to continue into next year.”