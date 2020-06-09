Jihadist attack leaves 59 dead in northeast Nigeria

KANO, Nigeria — Jihadist fighters killed 59 people during an attack on a village in northeast Nigeria on Tuesday, a local official said.

Fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) attacked the village of Gubio in Borno state, leaving 59 locals dead, said local anti-jihadist militia chief Babakura Kolo. The toll was confirmed by another militiaman and a local chief.

ISWAP, which split from Boko Haram in 2016, focuses on attacking the military but it has also been accused of increasingly targeting civilians.

