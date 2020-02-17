Jill Scott Is The First Act Announced For VIVID Live 2020

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 18, 2020

VIVID Live is finally beginning to roll out acts that are a part of its 2020 lineup, and leading the first announcement is neo-soul legend Jill Scott.

Her string of performances at VIVID Live will be her only Australian performances while she is here, and will be in celebration of the 20th anniversary of her debut album Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1.

She is set to play four shows at the Sydney Opera House’s Joan Sutherland Theatre towards the end of May. Of course, the main concert hall of the venue is currently closed and will be closed for the next two years while it undergoes renovations – the first time its done so since 1976.

While we don’t know who else is playing VIVID Live just yet, we can expect to see more acts announced in the coming weeks. Last year, VIVID Live was headlined by The Cure, FKA twigs, RÜFÜS DU SOL, The Middle East and many more.

Jill Scott’s last album, Woman, was released in 2015.

See below for all dates and ticketing details for Jill Scott’s VIVID Live shows below.

[embedded content]

Jill Scott VIVID Live 2020 shows

Tickets on sale 9am Monday, 24th February

Friday, 22nd May

Joan Sutherland Theatre

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 23rd May

Joan Sutherland Theatre

Tickets: Official Website

Monday, 25th May

Joan Sutherland Theatre

Tickets: Official Website

Tuesday, 26th May

Joan Sutherland Theatre

Tickets: Official Website