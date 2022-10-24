Jimmy Barnes Announces Christmas Album, Shares ‘Blue Christmas’ Cover

Jimmy Barnes has announced he’ll release a Christmas album of festive classics next month titled Blue Christmas, sharing its title track – the Cold Chisel frontman’s version of the song popularised in 1957 by Elvis Presley. The album will feature Barnesy’s takes on the likes of ‘Jingle Bell Rock’, ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’, ‘Santa Claus Is Coming to Town’, ‘Little Drummer Boy’, ‘Silent Night’, ‘Auld Lang Syne’ and more.

Barnes’ version of ‘Blue Christmas’ arrives alongside a live video of Barnes performing the song, decked out in a leopard print suit in front of a Christmas tree alongside a nine-piece backing band. Watch that below. The album is set to arrive on Friday, 25th November via Bloodlines, with pre-orders available here.

Jimmy Barnes – ‘Blue Christmas’

In a press release, Barnes explained that the idea for the album was sparked by a present he received one Christmas morning from his children – who had been secretly recording themselves singing carols. “On Christmas morning, when I awoke, they proudly gave me the recording and sat eagerly waiting for me to listen to it,” Barnes said. “That year I received lots of great gifts from various family members, but that recording had me weeping like a baby. It was the most beautiful gift I ever got.”

Barnes added that Blue Christmas is his “gift back to the kids, the grandkids and everyone out there who just wants to sit and sing with their family on Christmas.” He continued: “These songs take me back and they remind me why I’m here right now. I hope they do the same for you.”

