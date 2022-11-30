Jimmy Barnes Pulls Pin on Upcoming Tour Dates to Get “Urgent Surgery”

Jimmy Barnes has announced that he will soon be undergoing back and hip surgery and has consequently withdrawn from his upcoming summer tours. This includes his scheduled appearances at Bluesfest and Summernats.

Barnes explained the reasons for the change of plans in a statement released on Tuesday (29th November). “I’ve been jumping off PAs and stomping around stages for nearly 50 years, but it’s finally caught up with me.” As a result, the need for surgery has become urgent, said Barnes.

“I’ve had niggling back and hip issues for years, but things suddenly got a lot worse over the last few weeks and I’m now in constant and severe pain,” said Barnes.

Barnes explained that although it’s “against [his] religion to blow out gigs,” doctors instructed him to get “an operation as soon as possible.” He continued, “It will really limit my movement for a few months. As much as it kills me to inconvenience everyone, I have to get this fixed so I can jump around onstage for another 50 years.”

Barnes intends to honour one last commitment before his surgery: his headline set at the Valo Adelaide 500 on Saturday, 3rd December. Meanwhile, Hoodoo Gurus have stepped in to fill Barnes’ spot on the upcoming Live in the Vines and By The C events, while Jon Stevens, Daryl Braithwaite and Diesel have replaced him for Summernats.

As an aside, if there was an award for “ageing Australian rockstars being cute on social media” – which, honestly, there ought to be – Barnes’ Instagram would be a top contender. On it he shares family vids, recipes and performances with his wife Jane (like this one of them performing ‘My Girl’ together). It may be a little Jim-esque, but the content is so wholesome it doesn’t really matter.

