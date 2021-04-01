Jimmy Barnes Teams Up With Paul Field To Cover Bob Dylan’s ‘You Ain’t Going Nowhere’

Paul Field AM is gearing up to release his debut solo album after over 40 years in the industry, and now he’s delivered another taste of it with a cover of Bob Dylan‘s ‘You Ain’t Going Nowhere’.

Taken from the forthcoming album Long Songs For Lonely People, Field’s rendition of ‘You Ain’t Going Nowhere’ sees him team up with none other than Jimmy Barnes.

‘You Ain’t Going Nowhere’ is the second cut we’ve heard from the album, due out on Friday, 4th June, following Field’s duet with Kasey Chambers, ‘Valentine’s Day’.

“Paul Field is one of the great guys of the music industry,” Barnes said in a press statement.

“We’ve been mates for a long time and love all the same music. I was really thrilled to get the chance to sing on his record.”

Field echoed these sentiments, saying, “During the pandemic, like a good friend does, Jimmy Barnes would ask how I was doing and what was happening.

“I said that I had started to record songs with the help of my long-time muso mates and friends such as Kasey Chambers. He encouraged me to keep creating and to do a whole album of material.”

Listen to Field and Barnes’ cover of ‘You Ain’t Going Nowhere’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]