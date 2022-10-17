Jimmy Barnes To Headline 2023 By The C Tour, With The Living End, Wolfmother & More

The likes of Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, and Noiseworks will be among those taking part in next year’s By The C tour. Announced this week, the 2023 tour will see a number of veteran Aussie acts performing at seaside venues across the summer months.

Launching in Wollongong on 29th January, the tour will head to the Torquay Common in Victoria on 4th February, before visiting Hobart’s Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens the following day, and wrapping up at Coffs Harbour’s Park Beach Reserve on 18th February.

Jimmy Barnes – ‘Driving Wheels’

The artist lineups vary slightly for each show, though Barnes, The Living End, Noiseworks, and Baby Animals remain constants at all dates. Elsewhere, The Screaming Jets, Thirsty Merc, Wolfmother, and Dallas Crane also appear on select dates.

“We’re only doing a handful of shows this summer, so we intend to make each and every one of them count,” Barnes said in a statement. “They’re a full tilt line-up of great rock bands and I can’t wait to get back out there.”

Alongside the By The C tour, a near carbon-copy of the same lineup will also appear at Rochford Wines in the Yarra Valley for the Live In The Vines event on Saturday, 11th February. The lineup will Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Wolfmother, Noiseworks, Baby Animals, and Thirsty Merc, with tickets to both Live In The Vines and By The C going on sale on 22nd October.

By The C 2023

Sunday, 29th January, 2023 – Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong, NSW

Jimmy Barnes

The Living End

Noiseworks

Baby Animals

The Screaming Jets

Thirsty Merc

Saturday, 4th February, 2023 – Torquay Common, Torquay, VIC

Jimmy Barnes

The Living End

Wolfmother

Noiseworks

Baby Animals

Dallas Crane

Sunday, 5th February, 2023 – Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, Hobart, TAS

Jimmy Barnes

The Living End

Noiseworks

Baby Animals

Dallas Crane

Saturday, 18th February, 2023 – Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Jimmy Barnes

The Living End

Noiseworks

Baby Animals

The Screaming Jets

Thirsty Merc

Tickets on sale from Saturday, 22nd October.

