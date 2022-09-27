Jimmy Barnes To Perform With Diesel, Josh Teskey, Emma Donovan At NRL Grand Final

The NRL has announced the performers for its Grand Final celebrations this weekend. Taking place at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Sunday, 2nd October, both the NRL and NRLW Grand Finals will feature performances from a number of Australian musicians, including Jimmy Barnes, Diesel, Josh Teskey, and more.

The NRLW Grand Final will feature its inaugural pre-show celebrations on the day, with Mahalia Barnes, A.GIRL, and Emma Donovan all teaming up to perform a rendition of Russell Morris’ ‘The Real Thing’. The NRL Grand Final pre-show will see Jimmy Barnes joined by Diesel, Josh Teskey, and Emma Donovan, who will be pulling double-duty.

Jimmy Barnes – ‘Do You Love Me’ (With Josh Teskey)

[embedded content]

“Grand Final Day is a chance for us to all come together and celebrate with the best of the best,” Barnes said in a statement. “I can’t wait to perform with an exciting all-Australian Pre-Game Show line up in front of a full house again.”

In addition to the aforementioned performers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical star will sing the national anthem, while Eurovision 2022 star Sheldon Riley will also make an appearance as part of the celebrations. Elsewhere, hip-hop outfit Bliss N Eso will be joined by JOY. for a performance of ‘Moments’, which aims to pay tribute to the game’s retiring players.

The 2022 NRL Grand Final will be played between the Penrith Panthers and the Parramatta Eels on Sunday, 2nd October. It takes place just over a week from the AFL Grand Final, which saw performances from Robbie Williams, Delta Goodrem, G Flip, Tasman Keith as part of the entertainment schedule.

Further Reading

The Teskey Brothers & Emma Donovan Cover Archie Roach’s ‘Get Back To The Land’

NRL Fans Were Well And Truly Divided On The Grand Final Pre-Game Show

Watch Delta Goodrem And Josh Teskey Cover INXS’ ‘Never Tear Us Apart’