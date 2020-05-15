Jimmy Brings Are Slinging Free Delivery This Weekend So Alert 4 Of Your Mates

Have your four closest friends lined up for a responsible, social distanced hang this weekend? Ya mates at Jimmy Brings have your back. They’ll be slinging free delivery on all orders over $59. That’s like $12 each.

If you’ve ever found yourself a bottle of wine deep, in need of more, but unwilling to walk the 200 metres to the bottle-o, then you’d know the magic of Jimmy Brings well already.

The alcohol delivery service basically does… just that, delivers alcohol! They promise to bring it to you within 30 minutes too and the range is pretty spot on.

They have beer, wine, and spirit options along with snacks, and darts for that mate who likes to hang out on the balcony and communicate through your screen door with you.

So, if you’re hosting drinkies this week, all you have to do is coordinate the drinks order 30 minutes prior and use the code SOPHIEMONK at checkout. Why? Well Jimmy Brings’ new offers are in celebration of their new TV ad going live this weekend. The ad sees Aussie icon, Sophie Monk get stuck in her yoga pose when her wine arrives.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

“It was a no-brainer for us to work with Sophie Monk on these videos – she’s cheeky, entertaining and delivers the goods, just like we do!” said Jimmy Brings’ Head of Marketing, Jamie Gagliardi.

Oh and if you’re especially missing comp Friday after-work drinks, JB has you covered there too with their new “team drinks” offer. This promo allows your boss (or super generous staff member) to shout a staff team of 10 or more to some post-work drinks. It works by providing each team member with a code to order their drink of choice, which is then delivered to them at home. Sounds like a dream, so best start conspiring with your teammates now I reckon.

