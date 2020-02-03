Jimmy Eat World Have Announced The Supports For Their Upcoming Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 3, 2020

Emo pioneers Jimmy Eat World are headed to Australia in March to perform as part of Download Festival 2020 along with a trio of headline shows, performing cuts from latest album Surviving along with their extensive back catalogue.

It’s now been announced that some special Aussie guests will be joining the band on their headline dates. Perth rockers Gyroscope will join Jimmy Eat World in Fremantle on Monday, 16th March, a fitting choice given the two bands performed together at a show in Melbourne alongside Jebediah way back in 2003.

Meanwhile, Newcastle pop-punk outfit Eat Your Heart Out will be opening up proceedings at The Tivoli in Brisbane on Thursday, 19th March and The Gov in Adelaide on Monday, 23rd March.

The shows mark Jimmy Eat World’s first time back in Australia in three years, and the band will be lending support to the country’s bushfire crisis while here.

“Australia is one of our favourite places to play in the world and the fans there are second to none,” commented the band.

“What is happening with the fires this season is heartbreaking and in addition to hopefully bringing some joy to those who attend our shows, we will be lending our time and resources in any way possible to the relief efforts.”

Jimmy Eat World Australian Shows

Monday, 16th March

Metropolis, Fremantle

Tickets: Oztix

Thursday, 19th March

The Tivoli, Brisbane

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Monday, 23rd March

The Gov, Adelaide

Tickets: Oztix