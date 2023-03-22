Jimmy Page’s Daughter Scarlet To Showcase Music Photography Exhibition In Sydney

Jimmy Page‘s daughter, Scarlet Page, is coming down under and bringing her exhibition of acclaimed music photography with her.

A celebrated artist in her own right, Page’s debut gallery Captures will showcase her iconic collection of live, behind-the-scenes, album and portrait shots from across her three-decade spanning career.

“I sifted through my archives and discovered some previously unseen photographs and hidden gems with an Australian focus.”

Kicking off at Sydney’s Behind The Gallery venue in Darlinghurst on Thursday, 5th May, the Captures exhibition will include never-before-seen photographs of a slew of iconic artists, including Scarlet’s own dad, Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, plus Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Rolling Stones and more.

It also boasts a distinctive Australian focus, packing snaps from Scarlet’s time photographing homegrown icons such as The Vines, Nick Cave and some recently unearthed images she captured at some very early Silverchair gigs in “scuzzy little venues” all over England.

“While curating Captures, I sifted through my archives and discovered some previously unseen photographs and hidden gems with an Australian focus,” the artist said in a press statement.

“I pride myself on going a little bit deeper behind the mask and capturing the essence of my subjects. Reflecting back on my career to date, I can see that thread continuing all the way through.”

To boot, the exhibit will also feature Scarlet’s entire Resonators collection, which was the result of her travelling the world, taking portraits of the likes of David Bowie, Oasis, Courtney Love, Motörhead’s Lemmy Kilmister, Foo Fighters, Amy Winehouse, The White Stripes, The Prodigy and more.

“Especially as time passes, the photos become more nostalgic and more precious somehow,” the artist adds. “And they evoke such great memories.”

Scarlet Page has been commissioned by all the major record labels to shoot artwork, press, and marketing campaigns for international bands, with her career highlights including work for prestigious music publications such as MOJO, Q, Uncut, Rolling Stone, Classic Rock, and Kerrang!, as well as travelling around America with the 1994 Lollapolooza tour.

An exclusive photography competition will also be taking place alongside the Sydney exhibition for young, emerging photographers in Australia, with more details on that to be announced soon.

For now, you can find more info here.

