JIMMY Reveals Game-Changing BX5 Anti-Mite Vacuum Cleaner

Thoroughly cleans dust mites hiding inside mattresses with BX5’s strong tapping and suction power

Eliminates 99.9% of mites and bacteria using BX5’s UV light which also protects from exposure

BX5 prevents mite regrowth with ultrasound, meaning clean and hygienic beds and sofas can be enjoyed for longer periods

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — JIMMY, a brand under KingClean Electric Co., Ltd., today introduced the brand-new BX5 Anti-Mite Vacuum Cleaner, a novel way to effectively remove dust mites from beds, sofas, carpet and more. Equipped with its patented composite brushroll, powerful 600W motor, UV light, and ultrasound, BX5 brings the vacuum cleaning experience to a higher level providing more sanitized and healthier living spaces.



JIMMY BX5 Anti-mite Vacuum Cleaner KV banner

Developed from JIMMY’s expertise in environmental cleaning technology, BX5 combines high-frequency tapping, strong suction power, UV light, ultrasound, Allergy UK certification, and other advanced features. The result is a highly competitive vacuum cleaner and a solution for easy, effective, and efficient dust mite removal.



JIMMY BX5 Anti-mite Vacuum Cleaner banner- sofa

A Vacuum Cleaner Focused on Dust Mite Removal

BX5 is engineered specifically to solve the problem of dust mites which are a microscopic arachnid that feed on constantly shedding human skin cells. People can have allergic reactions by inhaling the proteins in dust that mites produce. There can be 10 trillion stubborn dust mites hiding in a single bed, causing countless suffering for people.

Patented Composite Brushroll for Rapid and Powerful Tapping

The specially designed patented composite brushroll from JIMMY includes rubber strips and nylon hair strips, and taps up to 15,000 times per minute, revealing dust mites deep inside the mattress, which can then be sucked up.

Powerful 600W Motor Delivers up to 16 kPa Suction Power

Dust mites can easily and effectively be sucked up from beds with up to 16 kPa of suction power made possible by the new-generation high precision 600W motor inside BX5, empowering a more thorough clean. Additionally, the motor makes minimum noise, saves energy, and works efficiently. BX5’s suction inlet is 245mm wide, allowing a king-sized bed to be cleaned up within minutes.



JIMMY BX5 Anti-mite Vacuum Cleaner- baby and pet

UV Light Kills 99.9% of Bacteria

When BX5 is used to clean beds, the UV LED light emits 237nm wavelength ultraviolet rays, effectively eliminating 99.9% of dust mites and bacteria. BX5 reduces concern about UV exposure as it is equipped with an infrared detector, which automatically turns off the UV light when the machine is lifted more than 5cm above the surface or at an angle exceeding 30 degrees.

Allergy UK Certified Level of Effectiveness and Reassurance

Normally, it is difficult to know how well dust mites have been cleaned as they are too tiny to see, but BX5’s dust mite and allergy removal effectiveness has been tested by the Allergy UK Foundation and certified for its 99.9% mite removal rate providing reassurance of a practically dust-mite-free bed or sofa.

Ultrasound Prevents Mite Regrowth

BX5 not only cleans and sucks up dust mites from beds, but also hinders their breeding with ultrasound, which travels through the mattress and destroys the nerves of the mites. And it is safe even for babies. Mattresses and sofas will stay clean and hygienic for longer periods of time and won’t require frequent cleaning.

Two Modes for Different Needs

While the Strong Mode of BX5 effectively cleans bedding, mattresses, and sofas, there is also a Gentle Mode suitable for cleaning thin cotton fabric such as silk when necessary. An indicator light displays which mode is in use and modes can be switched effortlessly when cleaning beds, sofas, pillows, and furry toys.

Additional Features that Make BX5 Even Easier to Use

Although BX5 is designed for capability and effect, it doesn’t compromise on user-friendliness. The 0.5L dust cup means bigger capacity and less emptying. BX5’s dust cup and filter are both detachable and can be easily washed with water. And the mesh of BX5’s filter is made of 304-grade stainless steel, making it more durable and longer-lasting.

Pricing and Availability

The BX5 Anti-Mite Vacuum Cleaner will be available on Tokopedia from July 15th, 2022 and is priced at Rp1.299.000.

About JIMMY

JIMMY, a brand under KingClean Electric Co., Ltd, is dedicated to creating a healthy and high-quality of life for users all over the world. KingClean has been one of the biggest vacuum cleaner developing and manufacturing companies in the world since 2004. With over 800 R&D engineers who develop around 100 new products annually, KingClean currently owns over 1600 patents and files over 200 new applications every year. JIMMY products are now being sold in over 30 countries, covering online and offline channels, helping hundreds of millions of families worldwide live the life they dream of.

For more information, please visit https://www.tokopedia.com/jimmy-official-indonesia/product .