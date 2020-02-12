“Jimuel Pacquiao admits breakup with Heaven Peralejo was tough”

For the first time, Jimuel Pacquiao talked about his breakup with actress Heaven Peralejo and he admitted that the split was tough for him.

In an interview on Tonight with Boy Abunda , Jimuel said, “It was really tough. The way we ended the first time.”

Jimuel explained that the first time they decided to end their relationship was done in haste because their emotions were very high at the moment.

“We got back. Kasi po parang may galit po kasi the first time and parang hindi po maayos yung pagka-break, [yung] breakup,” he said.

When Boy Abunda asked, “Pareho kayong may galit?” He answered, “Sa isa’t isa? That time po, yes po.”

Jimuel and Heaven soon got back together but realized that their relationship would not work and so they had a peaceful breakup.

“Over time naman po nawawala kasi ‘yung galit tapos parang ‘yung the decisions we made noong galit kami parang ni-regret namin kaya napagusapan din po namin and ‘yun kaya nagkabalikan kami,” he said.

“The second time around it was ano na like peaceful breakup. Ngayon we’re good with each other,” he added.

It was in March 2019 when the former couple shared more about their relationship.

Heaven confirmed in her previous interviews that their relationship was over.

