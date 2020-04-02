“Jimuel Pacquiao shares why he chose a Corvette for his first car”

Watch Jimuel Pacquiao car tour of his Corvette.

Jimuel Pacquiao did a car tour of his Corvette in one of his recent YouTube vlogs. “This has been featured already on TV and in different shows but this is going to be more special because this is going to be coming from me,” he said.

For the first part, Jimuel showed what the engine looks like inside his Corvette. He shared that his car has a V8 engine. “I think it is 450 horsepower. It is really fast because the car is also lightweight. Once you really try to push the car , you can go up to 100 [or] 200, really fast,” he shared.

Jimuel also revealed why he chose a Corvette among other cars.

“Everybody wants a Ferrari, Lamborghini and all that so like I wanted something different so when I saw the Corvette like maganda siya tapos simple lang and it’s like different from other cars,” he remarked.

He also showed what’s inside his car trunk. He shared that he brings boxing gloves, cleaning materials and extra shoes with him. Jimuel also highlighted some great features of his car from the inside like its high-tech speakers, pilot shifters, and reflector.

His car tour vlog already amassed more than 1 million views as of this writing.