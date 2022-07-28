Jinkee Pacquiao Bad Attitude

JINKEE PACQUIAO – Showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin revealed the bad attitude of Manny Pacquiao’s wife during their visit in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Cristy Fermin shared that her source told her about the attitude of wife of former Senator and boxing champion when they were in LA during their visit to their son Jimuel Pacquiao.

Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin revealed that Jinkee Pacquiao “nagmaldita” while in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Jinkee Pacquaio is spending some quality time with her kids in Los Angeles, California. The boxer-turned-politician Manny Pacquiao’s wife visited her son Jimuel Pacquiao in Los Angeles.

The unpleasant attitude of the former senator’s wife during their visit to the United States was discussed in one of the most recent episodes of “Cristy Ferminute” with Cristy Fermin and Romel Chika. Romel opened up to Cristy, ” Diyos ko ang Jinkee Pacquiao daw, nanay, nagmaldita raw sa abroad, sa ilang Pinoy sa abroad. Ano ba itong pagmamaldita niyang ginawa?”

Cristy replied based on what her source said, ” Hindi, kasi ganito ‘yan, nasa Los Angeles siya ngayon. Dahil yung anak niyang si Jimuel, doon na naninirahan, doon nangangarap maging tatay niya, fumo-focus sa boxing.”

According to rumors, Jinkee frequently interacts with the Filipino residents and workers. And it was at this point that the showbiz columnist shared some of the local Filipinos’ experiences about Jinkee.

“Ang punto diyan ng mga Pinoy, yun bang, dahil celebrity ka eh, dapat marunong kang makisama at makitungo. Alam mo, Romel, ito, sa akin ‘to, pananaw ko ‘to. Ang kagandahan ni Jinkee Pacquiao, maano, paano ko bang sasabihin? Hindi malambot ang kagandahan. Napakatigas. Kung wala nga siyang pampaganda? Kung hindi siya nagpapasalamat sa doktor, mukhang buruka ‘tong babaeng ‘to eh,” said Cristy.

“Eh matigas na nga ang ganda mo, sisimangot-simangot ka pa? Iirap-irapan mo pa yung mga tao,” Cristy added.

The showbiz columnist even compared Jinkee’s beauty to former Kapuso actress Bianca King, who he said was beautiful but had a tough face. Cristy presumably intended to remark that the wife of the presidential candidate was excessively aggressive.

Because of her fame, Jinkee should practice smiling at Filipinos, according to Cristy. Jinkee has not yet provided a comment, reply, or answer to this in the interim.

