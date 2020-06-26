“Jinkee Pacquiao, kids fly home to GenSan”

Jinkee Pacquiao and her children returned to their hometown of General Santos City on Thursday, June 25, amid the general community quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Instagram, the wife of boxing champ Manny Pacquiao posted photos of herself and their kids—Jimuel, Michael, Princess, and Queen Elizabeth—upon their arrival in the city, as she shared how “grateful and happy” she is to be back home.

“Finally home!” said Jinkee, who also revealed that her children haven’t been to General Santos for over a year.

“Thank you, LORD, for the safe flight… God is good!” she added.

Just last March, Jinkee treated her YouTube subscribers with a tour of their sprawling mansion in General Santos, including an exclusive look at their living room, their pool area, and their own basketball court.

Check out the tour here:

[embedded content]