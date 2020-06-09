“Jinkee Pacquiao to give away P100,000 to lucky subscribers”

Jinkee Pacquiao is giving away P100,000 to lucky fans in a bid to reach one million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

On Instagram, the wife of Boxing Champ and Senator Manny Pacquiao said she is giving away the money to be used for groceries or back-to-school fund for kids of those who would be chosen for the giveaway.

She said that those who want to join need to simply like, subscribe, and hit the notification button on her YouTube channel.

“This is a THANK YOU to all my subscribers and future subscribers,” she said.

“Watch out for my announcement soon!

Message lang kayo kung ano pa ang inyong gustong mapanood at sinu sino pa ang gusto ninyong i-guest ko. Again, thank YOU for subscribing and watching my Youtube channel,” she added.

As of writing, Jinkee has 493,000 subcribers on her YouTube channel.