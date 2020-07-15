“Jinkee Pacquiao’s twin sister pregnant with third child”

Janet Jamora, the twin sister of Jinkee Pacquiao, is pregnant with her third child.

The wife of senator and boxing champ Manny Pacquiao made the announcement via her Instagram page on Tuesday, July 14.

Sharing photos of her with Janet, Jinkee wrote: “Congratulations sa akong kambal. God is good.

“We are so excited for another blessing in the family,” she said in an Instagram Stories post.

Janet, for her part, posted a photo showing her with a baby bump and confirmed that she’s 12 weeks pregnant.

Jamora’s husband, former Pinoy Big Brother: Double Up housemate Steven Jumalon, also shared the good news to his followers by posting an ultrasound video on his Instagram page, with the caption: “PSALMS127:3 BEHOLD, CHILDREN ARE GIFT OF THE LORD, THE FRUIT OF THE WOMB IS A REWARD. LORD THANK YOU SA BLESSING!”

TV host Melai Cantiveros, actress Yasmien Kurdi, comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto, blogger Nikka Garcia, makeup artist Denise Ochoa, and fashion designer Patricia Santos were among those who congratulated the couple on Janet’s third pregnancy.

Janet and Steven tied the knot in a private beach wedding at Isla Jardin in Glan, Saranggani Province in February 2016.

They have two children: Raymond and Ella.