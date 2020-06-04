“Jinri Park defends husband from bashers”

South Korean television host and model Jinri Park has had enough of bashers who have been saying negative comments about her and her Filipino-Australian husband, John.

On Instagram, the former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate threatened to block those who will continue to comment “something mean” about her husband and their marriage, such as allegations that she married John because he is rich.

“If you ever comment something mean about my husband or say things like he must be rich, I’ll block you. Not that I have to explain to you but he’s the best partner for me, who is an employee of a company, where he works very hard for to earn a living. I love him for simply who he is,” said Jinri.

Jinri went on to say she “will not tolerate anyone who judges” John, who she described as an “amazing husband.”

“Maybe I’m not as shallow as the other people you judge me to be, going for looks, status, money or whatever shallow reason,” she said.

“He’s an amazing husband and I will not tolerate anyone who judges him. You don’t know anything about him,” she added.

Jinri and John were first married in a Korean wedding ceremony in 2019. They tied the knot for a second time in Australia last March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jinri, 31, announced their engagement last July as she introduced John for the first time via an entry on her vlog channel, The Jinri Experience.