“Jinri Park shares new beginning in Australia: ‘I felt like I was back to zero'”

Former actress and radio jock Jinri Park shares what she is now doing in Australia after getting married.

Former actress, model and radio jock Jinri Park has been living in Australia since she married her Filipino-Australian husband John last March.

In her latest Instagram post, Jinri shared that she is starting anew in Sydney, far from the glamorous life she’s had in Manila.

“If I had to describe my 20s in a word it would be glamour. From all the fun times I had during my college days, just drinking and clubbing with my friends to becoming a radio jock, model, actress and host, it’s definitely been exciting. I had the opportunity to be in front of the mic and camera, having people doll me up and living very comfortably,” she began her story.

“Not saying that it was all fun, I had my fair share of being a newbie in the industry, heartbreaks, hardships etc. (just as everyone else). But when I look back now, I can definitely say I lived my life to the fullest,” she admitted.

The former Pinoy Big Brother celebrity housemate shared that her life has changed completely now that she’s a 30-year-old married woman and away from the limelight. Jinri related at first, she did not know what to do with herself in her new environment but eventually pursued a job that’s related to the course she took up in college. She is now in training to be a waitress.

“Now that I’m in my 30s, life has changed 180! I got married, moved to Australia, and now…got a job! For this past week I worked as a trainee for a restaurant being a waitress (I did graduate with a degree in HRM and worked also at Your Local for about a year as a Maître d).

“Honestly when I moved to Sydney I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I felt like I was back to zero, with not knowing what career path I’d want to take. I didn’t feel like I fit in that glamorous life of being a model anymore, and wanted to move past it to something I would grow into. Maybe even spend the rest of my life doing. After months of thinking and discussing with family, I got to choose something I thought would be a good match for my strengths and personality. I can’t tell you right now but will definitely update everyone once it starts!” she said.

Jinri then shared her plans for getting another degree while working.

“So for now, I need to earn my tuition fee to get a degree for that job I want in the future (tuition fees for international students are extremely expensive here!) I’ve already met some awesome Pinoy guests at the restaurant I work in and I was delighted how nice they were! If you ever meet me, don’t be shy! It’s creepier if you just stare hahaha,” she added.

Jinri also gave advice to those who are hesitating in trying something new in their lives.

“Looking forward to my new start, taking responsibility for my future. These are exciting times, it’s never too late to start again. Don’t ever be afraid to do something new, to start from the bottom and build your way up again.”

Lastly she thanked her followers who continue to support her even though she has left the country and stopped working as a sexy model.

“Thank you to my followers who have been supportive even after I got married, moved to Australia and don’t work as a sexy model hahaha I love you guys! Have the courage to start!” she said.