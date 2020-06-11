J&J PH extends frontline healthcare support to 88 hospitals and partner organizations

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Philippines, in response to efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic, continues its commitment to care for communities in times of need, through its provision of global aid and the development of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The company has mobilized its global resources to support the country’s frontline healthcare workers from 27 hospitals and nine non-profit organizations to a current total of 88 key hospitals and public and private organizations nationwide. The company has been able to donate P13.3 million worth of essential healthcare products and 130,000 pieces of medical equipment.

Amid the uncertain Covid-19 situation in the Philippines, the priority remains to be on the wellbeing and health of the people. As such, J&J Philippines has implemented safety measures within the company such as the implementation of a work-from-home scheme, free mental health consultations, extended validity on vacation leaves, and guaranteed pay for all its employees, among many other ensured benefits. Provisions have also been arranged so that the needs for consumer, medical and pharmaceutical products are sustained for millions of people throughout this period.

“We at J&J Philippines are dedicated to continuously do our part in helping the world recover from this pandemic,” said Managing Director of J&J Philippines Raghu Krishnan. “We are with our people throughout their lives and are pooling together our resources to protect the worldwide community moving forward.”

Facing the public health crisis, the company’s global efforts have been focused on the development of a vaccine for Covid-19, with other elements of their portfolio also being explored for potential treatments.

On an accelerated timeline, Johnson & Johnson with subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies began extensive research in January 2020 and have identified a lead vaccine candidate. Current pre-clinical studies are underway with a Phase 1 trial expected to commence by September 2020 and preliminary data results by the year-end.

Through partnerships with the US government, investments of more than $300 million have been allocated to expand manufacturing capacity in the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company pledges to supply of more than one billion doses of a vaccine for emergency pandemic use by the end 2021.