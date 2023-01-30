JK-47, A.GIRL and More Lined Up for First Nations Hip Hop Festival Ngana Birrung

JK-47 and A.GIRL are set to headline the First Nations hip-hop festival Ngana Birrung next month.

They’ll be joined at the festival by acts such as Prodikal-1, singer Keely, rapper Tbreezy, Walkerboy, and DJ Kapital J. Ngana Birrung – Dharug for “black stars” – will take over venues across Parramatta, Rosehill, and Penrith across three nights in mid-February.

JK-47: ‘Healing’

The festival was born out of the Parramatta Nights event in 2022, which saw artists like Miiesha, Briggs, and Dobby play across venues in Western Sydney.

“We are so proud of our Ngana Birrung concert series and excited to see it expand to reach more audiences across Western Sydney,” Parramatta Lord Mayor Donna Davis said in a statement. “It’s important we provide a platform to nurture, celebrate and highlight our incredibly talented First Nations artists.”

Tickets for two of the three events will be free – and the other will set you back $5. Check out all the details below.

JK-47 is gearing up to release his new album Revision For Regrowth at some point this year. He was meant to drop the album in October last year and head out on tour, but postponed it due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

“Me and my team want to thank you all for your constant support throughout this journey so far,” he explained at the time. “I put my all into my music and my performance, to the point that sometimes I forget to make time for myself and the things that started me on this path in the first place.”

The album will be the follow-up to his acclaimed debut, 2020’s Made For This.

Ngana Birrung 2023

Tickets are on sale now via Parramatta City Council.

Wednesday 15 February – Campbelltown Arts Centre, Campbelltown

Friday 17 February – Rosehill Bowling Club, Rosehill

Saturday 18 February – Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre, Penrith

JK-47

A.Girl

Prodikal-1

Keely

Tbreezy

Walkerboy

DJ Kapital

