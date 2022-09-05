JK-47 Announces National 2022 ‘Revision For Regrowth’ Tour

Bundjalung rapper JK-47 has announced a run of national tour dates. The five-date tour will see him performing in support of his recently-announced second album, Revision For Regrowth.

Kicking off on 21st October at the Lion Arts Factory in Kaurna Country/Adelaide, the following dates will also see JK-47 playing high-energy sets in Gadigal/Eora Country/Sydney, Whadjuk Gountry/Fremantle, Wurundjeri Country/Melbourne, and Meanjin/Turrbal Country/Brisbane. The national trek will also feature support from Nooky and ECB.

JK-47 – ‘At One (reVision)’

Last month, JK-47 gave fans a preview of Revision For Regrowth, utilising the production of Jay Orient for new single ‘At One (reVision)’. Serving as the first single from his forthcoming album, the new record is slated to arrive in October alongside the newly-announced tour dates.

JK-47 released his debut album Made For This in 2020. Later that year, he took out triple j’s J Award for Unearthed Artist of The Year. JK-47 has released a couple of new singles since the album came out, including his contribution to the ongoing ‘Rappertag’ series and 2021’s ‘Healing’, which also featured the production of Orient.

JK-47 created the forthcoming Revision And Regrowth with Orient and various other collaborators, combining to craft a deeper, richer, and more personal record than his debut. “I reached out to a lot of people and there’s a lot more credits on this album – the feel and flow is completely different,” said JK-47.

JK-47 – Revision For Regrowth Tour 2022

Friday, 21st October – Lion Arts Factory, Kaurna Country/Adelaide, SA

Saturday, 22nd October – Oxford Art Factory, Gadigal/Eora Country/Sydney, NSW

Friday, 28th October – Mojo’s Bar, Whadjuk Gountry/Fremantle, WA

Saturday, 29th October – Corner Hotel, Wurundjeri Country/Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 5th November – The Triffid, Meanjin/Turrbal Country/Brisbane, QLD

