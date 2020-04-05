“JK Labajo gives up on searching for his German father: ‘He blocked me’”

Singer JK Labajo reveals why he has decided to stop searching for his biological father.

Less than a week after removing all his previous photos on his Instagram account and sharing an old photo of his German father Oliver Stolz, JK Labajo has deleted the same post and replaced it with a throwback photo of himself as a toddler being carried by his mother. The 19-year-old singer explained the reason through a series of posts on his Instagram Stories early last April 4, Saturday.

In his posts, JK thanked everyone who made an effort to help look for his father’s possible whereabouts as well as different ways to contact him.

In his series of Instagram Stories posts, JK wrote,

“I have been looking for my father for years now and I have tried everything possible to look for him. It’s not as simple as a Facebook search.

I deeply appreciate everyone’s efforts to help. Lots of love from me to you. <3

His name is Oliver Stolz. Apparently he is from Munich.

My dad doesn’t have social media. He is NOT on Facebook. He is NOT on IG. He is NOT on Twitter.

Hindi naman ako nasaktan o nalungkot na di ko nakasama tatay ko sa paglaki kasi mas higit pa ang pagmamahal na ibinigay sa akin ng aking lola, tito, at aking ermats. Ang pinakamasakit lang sa akin ay yung wala siya sa mga panahong sobrang kinailangan siya ng nanay ko. Hanggang sa huli niyang hingalo, hindi man lang siya nagpakita.

My father blocked me.

Years ago natulungan ako ni kuya bonnie ko na mahanap ang number ng tatay ko. WE have been trying to reach out to him but got no response.

Two days ago, someone who was helping me find him found out that he made a whatsapp account around November last year.

I messaged him two days ago asking if he was Oliver Stolz. The messages got delivered. Today, I tried to message him again just to see that he blocked me.

This concludes the end of my search.

His bio says, “Life is beautiful.”

I guess he has a family now and he definitely doesn’t want me to be part of it.

Thank you to everyone who gave their time and efforts in helping me. I appreciate it.