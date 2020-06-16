“JK Labajo laments unhealthy competition in OPM: ‘Sobrang pataasan at unahan’”

Singer Juan Karlos Labajo shares his thoughts on his hope for his fellow Pinoy artists.

At just 19 years old, JK Labajo has a lot to say about the local music industry. The former The Voice Kids contestant has gone a long way from his humble beginnings in showbiz. After starting his own band Juan Karlos in 2017, JK veered away from acting (after starring in various episodes of ABS-CBN shows like Ipaglaban Mo and Maalaala Mo Kaya as well as being part of the cast of primetime series like Pangako Sa ‘Yo, Hawak Kamay, and A Love to Last ), and concentrated on becoming known as a serious artist.

On his Instagram account last June 15, the Juan Karlos frontman posted a photo of a small cockroach in order to illustrate his musings on what he thinks is the problem among OPM artists.

He wrote:

“’Too much unhealthy competition going in our local music industry. Sobrang pataasan at unahan to the point where they seem to forget the true essence of music. Imagine if we all helped each other? Imagine our huge potential. What if we all stop being selfish for once? What if we all choose to set our musical and artistic differences aside and love each other? Glorious musical orgy! I can imagine what we can create as a whole…’—Ang mga huling salita ng ipis bago siya napaslang.”