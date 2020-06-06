“JK Labajo pokes fun at fake death rumors about him”

Singer JK Labajo posts a memorial photo to mock trolls spreading fake news about him online.

Known for his random and unexpected posts on Instagram, singer JK Labajo surprised his followers by posting a fake memorial photo on his account last June 5. The 19-year-old singer wrote a caption mocking those who have been spreading rumors that he had already passed away. JK is the frontman for local band Juan Karlos. He is currently in a relationship with model-actress Maureen Wroblewitz.

He wrote, “With all the speculations and rumors going around of his passing, we officially announce with a heavy heart, that Juan Karlos Labajo, a loving friend, brother, son, and lover, is still alive and ready to rock and roll. Suck it, haters.”