“JM De Guzman admits having anxiety attacks while shooting ‘Love Lockdown’: ‘Sobra akong affected sa nangyayari’”

‘Love Lockdown’ star JM De Guzman talks about his experience shooting a digital film at home and why he doesn’t want to be in a relationship just yet.

As one of the stars of Dreamscape’s new iWant digital film Love Lockdown, JM De Guzman plays the role of Allan, a brokenhearted man who has a hard time moving on until he meets a new girl named Lesley (played by Angelica Panganiban). JM shot his scenes on his own with direction from their directors Andoy Ranay and Noel Escondo.

“Yung pinaka-favorite part ko is yung pag-nag-gu-good take ako. Honestly kasi sa buong process sobra akong affected sa nangyayari and I kept forgetting my lines, I freak out, nakakalimutan ko yung blocking ko. Nahirapan talaga kami kasi guerilla din, kami lang yung nagbubuhat ng mga required na gamit sa three floors. Bukod pa yun sa performance and siyempre thank you dun sa directors namin at naging patient sila sa min. Hindi naman nila kami napitikan. Sobrang iba yung experience, yung first time ko itong na-experience. Na-enjoy ko yung challenge and I’m really grateful and I really feel blessed. This is my first time to work sa Dreamscape. Noon ko pa gusto and I’m really honored and blessed,” he shared during the Love Lockdown media con held last May 13, Wednesday.

JM admitted that making Love Lockdown was a unique filming experience not just because of how they shot their scenes but also because of his realizations while under home quarantine. “Lalo na nung first part ng lockdown, nakita ko yung sarili ko na may point dun na parang gusto ko na (magka-relationship). Pero imbis na ituloy ko mas natakot ako because yun yung issue ko, yung dependency sa relasyon, sa lahat ng bagay, substance. Yun yung pina-practice ko, sini-strengthen ko, mina-maximize ko ngayong lockdown na mag-isa ako. So I have to work on that pa. After (natapos yung shoot) may excitement na gusto ko na mapanuod ng buo. Fulfilling kasi considering yung circumstances and yung struggles na meron. At a time na walking time bomb na lahat ng tao, konting kanti mo lang pipitik na, magkakapitikan kayo. After mangyari yun, masarap sa feeling na okay kami lahat, safe kami lahat, nagawa namin yung trabaho,” he explained.

With their shoot for the film ongoing during a time when ABS-CBN had to cease broadcasting, JM said he felt nothing but pride and gratefulness to his home network. “Punong puno ako ng admiration sa istasyon natin na from the very beginning, yung pinakitang humility sa gobyerno and napagkumbaba ang mga bosses natin until now na sinara na. And yung courage naman na pinapakita na patuloy pa rin tayo nag-ki-create, nag-e-entertain, nag-i-inform, and for me personally, ang daming natulong sa akin ng ABS-CBN. Nabago niya yung direksiyon ng buhay ko and as much as I want to ipagsigawan yun, mahirap dahil may bangas na yung past ko and I’ll just do it sa mga aksiyon na pinapakita ko lang kung gaano naging kabait sa akin yung ABS-CBN. Binabalik ko lang din. Basta malaki naitulong sa akin at sa family ko and I’m really happy na sa project na ito na napabilang ako. Hindi ko alam kung sinasadya ko o hindi man pero sobra akong grateful. Pero nahirapan man sila direk dahil medyo may anxiety attacks ako, thankful pa rin ako,” he said.

Love Lockdown starts streaming for free on iWant starting May 15, Friday.