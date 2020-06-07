“JM De Guzman composes a new song titled ‘A Prayer’”

‘Love Lockdown’ actor JM De Guzman composes a song/prayer to help cope with the being on quarantine.

After being part of the iWant original film Love Lockdown which was shot during the Enhanced Community Quarantine period in the country, JM De Guzman kept his creative juices flowing by composing a song and recording the performance for his followers on Instagram.

In a post last June 6, JM wrote:

“Sinubukan ko pong magsulat ng kanta/dasal dahil ang mga nakaraang araw nahirapan akong itawid.. at ihandle.”

A prayer.

I sit and cry

like an immature grown man

that searches the sky

for the One who eases my pain

Stay by my side

I wanna runaway again from myself

Lead me by signs

I badly need your help.

Chorus

I’m ready to tell the world

that You lifted me up

from the dark..(2x)

I used to cannot move a thing

paralyzed by my pain

and there you are.. (2x)

my God and my friend

verse 2

So hard to breathe

like my heart gripped tight

makes me want to scream

why?

it goes away when you remind me of your love.

I veer away from You

when I feed my demons with hate

but you make me fly high

makes me feel safe and loved inside.

Chorus

then trying hard na lead.

Bridge

Nothing I want from you

but your forgiveness and love.

I have nothing really to tell you..

except ..thank you.

and I love you.(3x)

My God and my Friend.”