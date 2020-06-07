“JM De Guzman composes a new song titled ‘A Prayer’”

‘Love Lockdown’ actor JM De Guzman composes a song/prayer to help cope with the being on quarantine.
After being part of the iWant original film Love Lockdown which was shot during the Enhanced Community Quarantine period in the country, JM De Guzman kept his creative juices flowing by composing a song and recording the performance for his followers on Instagram.
In a post last June 6, JM wrote:
“Sinubukan ko pong magsulat ng kanta/dasal dahil ang mga nakaraang araw nahirapan akong itawid.. at ihandle.”
A prayer.
I sit and cry
like an immature grown man
that searches the sky
for the One who eases my pain
Stay by my side
I wanna runaway again from myself
Lead me by signs
I badly need your help.
Chorus
I’m ready to tell the world
that You lifted me up
from the dark..(2x)
I used to cannot move a thing
paralyzed by my pain
and there you are.. (2x)
my God and my friend
verse 2
So hard to breathe
like my heart gripped tight
makes me want to scream
why?
it goes away when you remind me of your love.
I veer away from You
when I feed my demons with hate
but you make me fly high
makes me feel safe and loved inside.
Chorus
then trying hard na lead.
Bridge
Nothing I want from you
but your forgiveness and love.
I have nothing really to tell you..
except ..thank you.
and I love you.(3x)
My God and my Friend.”