Trending Now

“JM de Guzman composes new song while in quarantine”

thumbnail
Entertainment
admin

“JM de Guzman composes new song while in quarantine”

JM de Guzman on Saturday turned to social media to perform for his millions of followers a song he had written while under quarantine.

JM de Guzman on Saturday turned to social media to perform for his millions of followers a song he had written while under quarantine. 

The actor posted the song, “A Prayer”, which he recorded from his home, to his Instagram account with the caption: “Sinubukan ko pong magsulat ng kanta/dasal dahil ang mga nakaraang araw nahirapan akong itawid… at ihandle.”

Part of the lyrics went: “So hard to breathe / Like my heart gripped tight / Makes me want to scream, why? / It goes away when you remind me of your love / I veer away from You / When I feed my demons with hate / But you make me fly high / Makes me feel safe and loved inside.”

Under the community quarantine imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, JM has released two new singles—“Asa”, a song about unrequited love, and “Huling Liham”, a melancholic yet hopeful track written by singing couple Moira dela Torre and Jason Marvin. 

Both songs are part of JM’s upcoming extended-play under Star Music, the flasgship music label of his home network ABS-CBN.

Related Posts

Back To Top