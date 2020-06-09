“JM de Guzman composes new song while in quarantine”

JM de Guzman on Saturday turned to social media to perform for his millions of followers a song he had written while under quarantine.

The actor posted the song, “A Prayer”, which he recorded from his home, to his Instagram account with the caption: “Sinubukan ko pong magsulat ng kanta/dasal dahil ang mga nakaraang araw nahirapan akong itawid… at ihandle.”

Part of the lyrics went: “So hard to breathe / Like my heart gripped tight / Makes me want to scream, why? / It goes away when you remind me of your love / I veer away from You / When I feed my demons with hate / But you make me fly high / Makes me feel safe and loved inside.”

Under the community quarantine imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, JM has released two new singles—“Asa”, a song about unrequited love, and “Huling Liham”, a melancholic yet hopeful track written by singing couple Moira dela Torre and Jason Marvin.

Both songs are part of JM’s upcoming extended-play under Star Music, the flasgship music label of his home network ABS-CBN.