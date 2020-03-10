“JM De Guzman, Kiko Estrada to join Philippine Air Force Reserve”

JM De Guzman and Kiko Estrada are joining the Philippine Air Force as reservists.

]This was confirmed by De Guzman as he posted on Instagram photos of himself and Estrada learning basic military “courtesy and drills”, including proper military salute, rifle drill exercises, and lectures, as a “first step on our way to air force reserve”.

The photos were taken Monday, March 9, at the Philippine Air Force Officers Clubhouse in Villamor Airbase in Pasay City.

De Guzman and Estrada co-star in the ABS-CBN primetime series Pamilya Ko.

Other celebrities who are part of the military reserve force include Matteo Guidicelli, Gerald Anderson, and Dingdong Dantes.