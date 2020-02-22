“JM De Guzman on changing for the better: ‘ABS-CBN gave me hope’”

‘Pamilya Ko’ star JM De Guzman thanks his home network for helping him become a better man.

In the early hours of February 22, Pamilya Ko actor JM De Guzman made a throwback post on his Instagram account of a news clip featuring him acting in a questionable manner. The talented actor shared some very personal thoughts about how grateful he is to the Kapamilya network. JM’s post comes at a time when most Star Magic artists have been showing solidarity and support for the network’s ongoing franchise issue with the government. JM’s on and off struggle with addiction has been much publicized since 2014 and the actor finally recovered from drug abuse after spending three years in rehabilitation. He returned to showbiz in 2017.

In his latest post, JM wrote:

“I lost my sanity bec. of drugs.

ABS CBN gave me hope.

The government helped me to change.

chances.

abs cbn gave me a chance to start a new life..

now im here with the chance given to prove that we can all make bad choices, and..we can change. we can inspire sa paraan ng pag express. sa sining.

we as artists try our very best to use our dark past to be better to tell stories and inspire others na andun pa sa kumunoy. and abs was there to help me to help others.

# peace

#unity lets be role models and fix this.

#lahattayopinoy 🏼”