“JM de Guzman reports for duty as Air Force Reservist”

JM de Guzman distributed relief operations in Navotas City.

Two weeks since he took up a marksmanship course for his training as an Air Force Reservist, JM de Guzman reported for duty by taking part in a relief operation.

On Instagram, the 31-year-old Kapamilya actor shared photos and videos of him during a relief operation in Navotas City where he, alongside other military members and the Boy Scouts of the Philippines, provided relief packs for 150 Persons with Disabilities (PWD).

“3rd relief operations for our 150 PWDs in Navotas with Airforce First Arcen, Lt. Col. Hermie Calubiran, 1st Lt. Shahani Ballares, Boy Scouts of the Philippines Council @hukbongjmofficial, Asec. Kim De Leon @kimrobertdeleon and Cong. John Ray Tiangco,” he wrote.

Apart from participating in the relief operations, JM revealed that the Boy Scouts of the Philippines also inducted him as one of the honorary members of the Navotas Council.

“Thank you to Boy Scouts of the Philippines for making us honorary members in Navotas Council,” he added.

Expressing his gratitude to those who have made donations, he wrote: “Thanks so much for the love and your donations.”

JM was also joined by his brother Matthew and his girlfriend Stephen Robles.