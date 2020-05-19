JNA Awards 2020 ceremony to be held at Rosewood Hong Kong in September

HONG KONG, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Now on its ninth edition, the prestigious JNA Awards will hold its Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner at Rosewood Hong Kong on 14 September 2020. Launched only last year, Rosewood is a new five-star luxury venue overlooking the Victoria Harbour in the heart of the city.



The JNA Awards, which has been organised by Informa Markets since 2012, is one of the most renowned awards programmes in the international jewellery and gemstone trade. It is dedicated to promoting and encouraging best practices, innovation and excellence; and aims to bring sustainable advancement to the industry on a global scale.

“It is often said that ‘out of adversity comes opportunity.’ The same rings true for our industry today, wherein a pandemic has highlighted the need to be resilient, adaptable and flexible. Now more than ever, it is important that we celebrate the achievements we have made as an industry in the past year, as well as show our commitment and dedication to moving the trade forward in this unprecedented and most challenging time,” says Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards and Director of Business Development — Jewellery Group at Informa Markets.

Chow continues that she and the rest of the JNA Awards team look forward to once again welcoming and meeting industry peers from around the world to this annual affair. As in the past eight editions, the 2020 JNA Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner will be held during Jewellery and Gem WORLD Hong Kong.

The JNA Awards 2020 is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, Shanghai Diamond Exchange, and DANAT, together with Honoured Partners KGK Group, China Gems and Jade Exchange and Guangdong Land Holdings Limited.

1. About the Headline Partner

1.1 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (www.chowtaifook.com)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (the “Group”; SEHK stock code: 1929) listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in December 2011. The Group’s vision is to become the most trusted jewellery group in the world.

Founded in 1929, the Group’s iconic brand “CHOW TAI FOOK” is widely recognised for its trustworthiness and authenticity, and is renowned for its product design, quality and value. A long-standing commitment to innovation and craftsmanship has contributed to the Group’s success, along with that of its iconic retail brand, and has been embodied in its rich 90 year heritage. Underpinning this success are our long held core values of “Sincerity • Eternity”.

The Group’s multi-brand strategy comprises the ARTRIUM, JEWELRIA and CTF WATCH brands that are endorsed by the CHOW TAI FOOK master brand, in addition to other brands including HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, SOINLOVE and MONOLOGUE.

The Group’s commitment to sustainable growth is anchored in its “Smart+” strategy, which is in place to promote long term innovation in the business, in people and in culture. Another asset underpinning sustainable growth is a sophisticated and agile business model. This supports the Group by fostering excellence and extending opportunities along the entire value chain to communities and industry partners across the world.

With an extensive retail network in Greater China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia and the United States, and a fast-growing e-commerce business, the Group is implementing effective online-to-offline (“O2O”) strategies to succeed in today’s omni-channel retail environment.

1.2 Shanghai Diamond Exchange (www.cnsde.com)

Authorised by the State Council, the Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE) is the only diamond exchange in China and provides diamond dealers a fair and safe transaction venue under close supervision. It also enjoys a favourable taxation policy and is operated in accordance with international best practices of the diamond industry.

Established in 2000, the SDE is a non-profit, self-regulating membership organisation and a member of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses.

1.3 Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones — DANAT (http://www.danat.bh)

The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, as an initiative of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. DANAT was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. DANAT evolved from the Pearl & Gem Testing Laboratory of Bahrain (the first laboratory of its kind in the region), which was established in 1990. It was formed to expand upon and enhance the excellent work of the laboratory, with the vision of becoming the world’s preferred institute for natural pearl and gemstone third-party verification services and scientific research.

Currently, DANAT plays a vital role in protecting and enhancing the public’s trust in pearls, gemstones and jewellery. With its offices located at the iconic Bahrain World Trade Centre, the facility aims to establish itself as the window into international markets, serving local and global clients, and bolstering the reputation of the Kingdom as a leading centre for pearl and gemstone expertise.

DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to the highest standards of professional and personal ethics. It is dedicated to supporting the pearl and gemstone industry and offers training programmes locally, regionally and internationally to a new generation of gemmologists, industry professionals and gemmology enthusiasts.

2. About the Honoured Partners

2.1 KGK Group (www.kgkgroup.com)

The KGK Group was founded in 1905 by Kesrimal Kothari and Ghisilal Kothari of Jaipur (India), to trade gemstones between India and Burma. With a global presence across 15 countries today, the privately held group has evolved into one of the most preferred brands in the gemstone and jewellery industry, with a vertically integrated operation. KGK is one of the few conglomerates covering the entire spectrum of mining, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of coloured gemstones, diamonds and jewellery for over a century. KGK Group has a resilient team of 12,000 employees with operations and offices in Asia, North and South America, Europe and Africa. Having achieved an impeccable reputation in the gemstone, diamond and jewellery trade, the group has recently diversified into real estate.

2.2 The China Gems & Jade Exchange (www.csgje.com)

China Gems & Jade Exchange (CGJE) is a national gem and jade trading platform approved by the State Council.

China Gems & Jade Exchange adheres to the principle of “Led by Technology, Develop with Innovation”, and using the latest real-time traceability, big data, block chains, high-end intelligent technology to solve various bottlenecks in the development of the gemstone industry. At present, two platforms have been built, namely, gemstone trading service platform and intelligent supply chain service platform. CGJE has become the only international gemstone trading service platform with full process tracking service in the industry.

In line with the basic principles of ” fairness, impartiality and openness”, China Gems & Jade Exchange combines the concepts of “innovation, advancement and compliance” to provide high-quality and professional third-party supporting trade services for jewelry enterprises at home and abroad.

2.3 Guangdong Land Holdings Limited (www.gdland.com.hk)

Guangdong Land Holdings Limited is an indirect subsidiary of GDH Limited, the largest conglomerate from the Guangdong Province that operates outside of Mainland China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, GD Land is the listed company of GD Holdings for its HOPSCA business. It was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with stock code: 00124 in 1997.

GD Land currently has a number of upscale properties and projects in the Pearl River Delta Economic Zone, including Riverside Garden, Ruyingju, Laurel House, Baohua Xuan, Panyu Wanbo CBD Project, Nanhaiheshun Project and its flagship project, the GDH City.

The GDH City, is a jewellery-themed multi-functional commercial complex mainly comprised by landmark office buildings, an experiential shopping mall and boutique business apartments. It is located in the Shuibei Buxin Business Circle in Shenzhen — the most sophisticated and largest centre for gold and jewellery trade in the country. Besides featuring Shenzhen’s first industrial heritage preservation project, GDH City also enjoys instant access to rich natural resources and an expansive transportation network. Indeed, GDH City allows one to enjoy fully everything it has to offer.

3. About Informa Markets (www.informamarkets.com)

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

