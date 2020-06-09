Jo Koy to make movie with Steven Spielberg

Filipino-American stand-up comic Joseph Glenn Herbert, known professionally as Jo Koy, revealed Tuesday he is set to work with legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg in a movie based on his real life experiences.

Two production companies—Spielberg’s own Amblin Partners and Dan Lin’s Rideback—have teamed up to roll out the comedy movie.

Jo Koy PHOTO FROM NETFLIX

“I signed a deal with Steven Spielberg’s company. [He] watched my last special ‘Comin’ In Hot ‘and then he gave me a deal for a movie, so get ready for that. We’re writing the script now,” Jo Koy, whose jokes are mostly focused on how to raise a millennial and the intricacies of Filipino traditions, disclosed in a Zoom interview with The Manila Times Entertainment and other members of the Philippine press.

“Steven’s 100 percent on board. We just signed the deal maybe a couple of months ago. So yeah, be on the lookout. I’m doing a movie called ‘Easter Sunday’ which is an idea I pitched and it’s going to showcase more Filipino actors and more Filipino stories, and we’re going to get this in as many movie theaters as we can,” he continued.

“Just know Steven Spielberg is on it and so is Dan Lin. These two powerhouses are going to back this for us for I’m very proud to put it out there.”

In the meantime, his upcoming comedy special “Jo Koy: In His Elements” will premiere globally on Netflix on June 12 (Manila time). The show, which was partly shot in Manila, the comedian celebrates his heritage with jokes about life as a Filipino-American while zooming in on Filipino culture.

Jo Koy further used the opportunity spotlight other Filipino-American performers by featuring break dancer Ronnie, Grammy-winning producer !llmind, singer/songwriter Inigo Pascual, and fellow comedians Andrew Lopez, Joey Guila and Andrew Orolfo.

Jokoy, 49 — recepient of the “Stand-Up Comedian Of The Year” in 2018’s Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal — has had four highly-rated and successful comedy specials on Comedy Central and Netflix.

Before then, his website also notes he broke the record for the most tickets sold by a single artist in 2017 with 23,000 tickets and 11 sold-out shows at The Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu. The feat soon had the Honolulu mayor proclaim November 24 “Jo Koy Day.”

The comedian carried on with his record breaking streak by being the only comedian to sell out six shows at The Warfield in San Francisco. He then broke the attendance record at Club Regent Event Centre in Winnipeg with four sold-out shows.

In 2019, Koy sold-out five shows at the San Diego Civic Theatre, now on record most as the consecutive sold-out shows for a comedian. He also recently became the only comedian to sell more than 17,000 tickets, over 30 shows (in a single year) at the Brea Improv. The same year, the comedian hit No. 1 on the Billboard Charts for his stand-up comedy album, “Live From Seattle.”