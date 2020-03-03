“Joan Pomoy on husband Marcelito Pomoy allegedly faking sickness during ‘AGT’: ‘Why would we make a story like that?’”

Marcelito Pomoy’s wife Joan also pleaded for fans to stop judging her for the kind of support she’s giving her husband.

Joan Paraiso-Pomoy, the wife of singer Marcelito Pomoy, opened up about the struggles that they faced together throughout the latter’s journey on America’s Got Talent: The Champions – including the bashing her husband received during the competition.

According to Joan, her husband received a tremendous amount of bashing for allegedly faking his sickness as a response to the people criticizing him for not winning the competition.

“Ang dami naming naharap na challenges with this contest. Alam mo naman behind-the-scenes ang daming nangyayari—‘yung sakit na naramdaman niya which is totoo naman ‘yun. Sabi ko nga kung ipapakita ko lang lahat lahat ng conversations namin with AGT staff, kung puwede ko lang irelease lahat, gagawin ko,” she told PUSH.

She went on: “Kasi ang daming nagda-doubt kung totoo daw ba na nagkasakit siya. Kasi ‘yung iba ‘yung issue nila baka issue lang daw kasi natalo na.”

She continued: “Hindi kami gagawa nang ganu’ng story. Plus, the fact na hindi naman siya natalo du’n sa part ng semi-finals. Nakapasok pa nga siya ‘di ba? So why we would make a story like that?”

Joan, who admitted that she was the one who convinced her husband to join the competition, revealed that they agreed on the idea that that she will be the one to serve as his interpreter on stage.

“Lahat ng experiences, lahat ng circumstances na naranasan namin du’n, sobrang thankful kami kasi iisa kami. Lagi kaming magkasama as husband and wife. Talagang nandu’n ako para suportahan siya. Him naman para palakasin ‘yung loob ko kasi sa aming dalawa ako ang mas mahina ang loob. Ako ‘yung may stage fright unang-una,” she said.

“Talagang prinessure niya ako na kung hindi ako aakyat ng stage, hindi siya mag-peperform. Talagang ‘yun talaga sinabi niya sa akin. Kaya ako, no choice. So people were asking, ‘Bakit nu’ng Ellen hindi ikaw ang nag-interpret? Bakit ngayon, ikaw?’ So I’m like nu’ng Ellen they were pushing me to be his interpreter pero hindi ako pumayag dahil takot ako sa stage. Pero with this competition, ako kasi ang nag-push sa kanya na sumali. So ang sabi niya sa akin ‘Kung hindi ikaw ang magiging interpreter ko, hindi ako magp-peperform sa stage,” she added. This was in reference to the time Marcelito appeared on the Ellen show of Ellen DeGeneres.

What happened behind the scenes

Pointing out that her husband wasn’t able to finish his elementary education, she explained that she had to accompany him on stage due to the fact that he can’t speak English fluently.

“‘Yung behind-the-scenes ng AGT sobrang hirap. It took us hours ‘yung ginagawa naming AVP. Siyempre ‘di ba bago ka mag-perform. Minsan umaabot kami ng 12 midnight kasi siyempre nan’dun tayo sa naiintindihan namin na si Marcelito is just a grade three student graduate. Grade three lang talaga natapos niya. With that, sana naman naiintindihan natin na hindi talaga niya kayang mag-speak ng English fluently,” she said.

She went on to reveal that she was the one who prepared the script used by her husband during the show.

“So ang nangyayari nu’n, pag nag-tetape kami, sobrang nagtatagal kasi part by part kailangan niyang salitaain ‘yung word. Tapos bubuoin lang ‘yun ng AGT para magmukhang sa kanya talaga galing ‘yung story. Pero when in fact, Tagalog ‘yung sinasabi niya tapos tinatranslate ko sa English para naman i-represent naman. Ganun talaga ‘yung nangyayari behind-the-scene ng AGT which is ganun talaga ‘yung nangyayari,” she shared.

With several people wondering about the reason behind her presence on almost all of her husband’s appearances on live television, she went on to explain that it was the production team of AGT who decided that she accompany him on stage.

“’Yung presence ko talaga sa stage is more of wife support. Ang reason nila kung bakit nila ako gustong maging interpreter is the fact na gusto nilang maipakita na merong nagsusupport na wife kay Mars. Kasi with this, parang gusto nila iba naman ‘yung makakilala kay Mars,” she said.

She added: “Hindi naman ‘yung nakaraan niya na naghanap siya ng family kundi ‘yung future niya na dahil sa PGT natagpuan niya ‘yung future family niya. Nu’ng una medyo hesitant ako na maging interpreter niya, pero nu’ng ine-explain nung AGT ‘yung reason nila sabi ko sige kakayanin ko. Takot na takot ako sa stage sa totoo lang.”

An appeal to fans

Admitting that she felt hurt over the comments made by netizens on the show, Joan appealed to netizens who keep on bashing her to understand where she’s coming from.

“Sa lahat po ng tao na nakakaramdam na lagi na lang ako umeepal or na lagi na lang akong kasama ni Mars kahit nasa stage siya kailangan ako akong kasama. It just so happened po siguro na dumating ‘yung AGT na nandun ako. Ako ‘yung nasa tabi niya na suporta at sumusuporta sa lahat ng kanyang laban. Kaya po siguro palagi na lang po nila ako palaging pinipilit isama alongside Marcelito.

“Kasi nararamdaman ko naman po na sa aming mag-asawa, talagang mahirap mabuhay na wala ‘yung isa sa amin. Talagang nandu’n kami nagsusuportahan sa bawat bagay na ginagawa namin. So with this challenge, siguro du’n talaga naming na-feel na as husband and wife, kailangan naming magkasamang labanan itong challenge na ito. So sana po maintindihan niyo rin po ‘yung part ko at ‘yung point ko kung bakit ako laging naktabi kay Mars. Kasi siguro ‘yun lang ‘yung option,” she stated.

Marcelito Pomoy placed as third runner-up in America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

Prior to joining America’s Got Talent, Marcelito Pomoy gained popularity in the Philippines for winning Pilipinas Got Talent.