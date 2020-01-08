“Jobert Sucaldito, nag-sorry na kay Nadine Lustre”

Matapos maglabas ng opisyal na pahayag ang ABS-CBN News Chief Ging Reyes, tungkol sa isyu sa pagitan nina Jobert Sucaldito at Nadine Lustre, humingi na ng tawad ang DZMM host.

On-air na humingi nang tawad ang Showbiz columnist at DZMM host na si Jobert Sucaldito sa aktres na si Nadine Lustre, matapos makatanggap ng kaliwa’t kanang puna mula sa mga netizens, dahil sa ‘suicide’ remark niya di umano sa aktres.

“I would like to apologize to Ms. Nadine Lustre and to those who got bothered by that sa aspetong ito. I am also apologizing to my radio network DZMM for putting them in discomfort because of this,” ani Jobert mula sa ulat ng ABS-CBN News nitong Miyerkules, January 8.

Kumalat sa social media ang mabibigat na pahayag na binitawan ni Jobert laban sa aktres. Ang naturang pahayag ay naglalaman ng “pabirong” atake sa subject ng mental health, na ayon sa mga netizens ay ‘inappropriate’ at ‘insensitive’. Nagdulot din ito na mag-trending sa Twitter ang #SuicideIsNotAJokeJobert.

Karugtong ng isyung ito ang pagsagot ni Nadine sa veteran columnist na si Ricky Lo, matapos itong maglabas ng artikulo na nagkukumpirma ng hiwalayan di umano nina James Reid at Nadine.

Sa kalagitnaan ng mainit na isyu, naglabas din ng opisyal na pahayag ang ABS-CBN News Chief Ging Reyes sa kaniyang Twitter account.

“We in ABS-CBN News take the issue of mental health very seriously. This was even the subject of a recent documentary that we produced.

“We are investigating reports that DZMM host Jobert Sucaldito uttered inappropriate and insensitive comments regarding actress Nadine Lustre’s state of mental health.

“Our journalists and other members of our team are accountable for their on-air statements,” ayon sa statement na ibinahagi rin ng opisyal na Twitter account ng ABS-CBN PR.

Sa ngayon, wala pang bagong pahayag ang inilalabas ng panig ni Nadine mula sa bagong isyu na ito.