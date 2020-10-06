Jobless Pinoys hit 39.5% in Sept, but fewer than in July

Joblessness among adult Filipinos remained very high last month but slightly eased since the record-high rating in July, results of the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showed.

SWS used mobile phone and computer-assisted telephone to interview 1,249 Filipinos 18 years old and above nationwide from Sept. 17 to 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

The survey found that 39.5 percent of the adult labor force were unemployed in September or an estimated 23.7 million adults. This was a six-point decline from the 45.5 percent in July or 27.3 million adults.

The labor force participation rate, or the proportion of adults in the labor force, was at 86.5 percent, or an estimated 60.1 million adults.

FEATURED STORIES

According to the survey, 14 percent of adults lost their livelihood during the coronavirus pandemic, a decline from the 21 percent in July.

About 22 percent lost their jobs before the crisis, 12 percent never had a job and 52 percent had a job at the time of the survey.

The proportion of those who lost their jobs during the pandemic declined in Luzon outside Metro Manila from 23 percent in July to 10 percent in September and in Mindanao from 19 percent to 13 percent.

The percentage hardly changed in Metro Manila from 18 percent to 17 percent while it rose slightly in Visayas from 19 percent to 23 percent.

Joblessness fell in Luzon outside Metro Manila from 45.2 percent in July to 33.5 percent in September.

It dropped slightly in Mindanao from 46.5 percent to 40 percent and in Metro Manila from 43.5 percent to 39.9 percent. However, it rose in the Visayas from 46.6 percent to a new record-high 52 percent.

Among women, joblessness fell slightly from 55.8 percent to 51.1 percent. It also declined slightly from 35.8 percent to 29 percent among men.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joblessness is still highest among adults between 18 and 24 years old at 58.2 percent. It was followed by adults aged 25 to 34 years old at 39.3 percent, 45 years old and above at 39.2 percent and 35 to 44 years old at 33.9 percent.

Unemployment fell slightly in urban areas from 43.9 percent in July to 38.5 percent in September and in rural areas from 46 percent to 39.9 percent.—INQUIRER RESEARCH INQ

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>