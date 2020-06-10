“Jodi Sta. Maria, Bianca Gonzalez rejoice over 72-year-old jeepney driver’s release from detention”

Jodi Sta. Maria and Bianca Gonzalez took to Twitter to express their glee over the release of jeepney driver Elmer Cordero from detention.

Following the release of 72-year-old jeepney driver Elmer Cordero after spending a week in detention, Kapamilya stars Jodi Sta. Maria and Bianca Gonzalez took to Twitter to celebrate his discharge.

Cordero, who has been arrested by the Caloocan police after participating in a protest against the government’s ban on jeepney operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, was released from prison alongside fellow jeepney driver Wilson Remulla last June 9.

Sta. Maria and Gonzalez, who were among the celebrities who expressed their concern over Cordero on social media following the arrest, took to Twitter to share the good news.

Sharing a photo of the six members of the transport group Pinagkaisiang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON) who got arrested, Sta. Maria, in a tweet, wrote: “Hindi ka nag-iisa Tatay Elmer. Hindi kayo nag-iisa.”

“Lubos po ang aming pasasalamat sa lahat ng tumulong at tumuring sa amin bilang kapamilya.” ani Elmer Cordero. “Sa edad na 72, kinakailangan ko pong maghanapbuhay para may maipakain sa aking mga mahal sa buhay.” Hindi ka nag-iisa Tatay Elmer. Hindi kayo nag-iisa ❤️🌈 https://t.co/g8nVUo1lnq — Jodi Sta.Maria (@JodiStaMaria) June 9, 2020

Gonzalez, on the other hand, quoted a tweet and stated: “Malaya na si Lolo Elmer.”

Malaya na si Lolo Elmer 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/oFBTIHhDfF — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) June 9, 2020

The six members of PISTON were arrested after allegedly violating quarantine protocols upon joining a protest which took place at the Monumento area in Caloocan City.

After posting a 10,000-peso bond, Judge Gloria Santos of the Caloocan City Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 51 ordered the release of Cordero.