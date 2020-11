“Jodi Sta. Maria on son Thirdy transitioning into adolescence: ‘It’s something na kailangan kong tanggapin’”

Jodi Sta. Maria admitted she thought she was ready about son Thirdy turning into a teenager — only to find out she really wasn’t.

With her son Thirdy now all grown-up, Jodi Sta. Maria admitted it’s been a challenge for her to face the changes her son is undergoing right now as a teenager.

Jodi said she makes sure to check on Thirdy from time to time to know how he is feeling, especially now that he is transitioning into adolescence.

“I would always ask Thirdy. Parang ‘How are you?’ because I would want to know kung ano ‘yung nararamdaman niya ngayong araw na ‘to, ano ‘yung pangangailangan niya ngayong araw na ‘to. So gusto ko naman i-address ‘yun,” she said in a Magandang Buhay interview.

But Jodi said it’s important for her to respect her son during times when he chooses not to open up to her.

“But I know it’s not every day na open siya or ready siya to talk about his feelings and I respect that. In any way I can, pinapakita ko sa kanya na mahal ko siya kasi mahal na mahal ko talaga ‘yung batang ‘yun,” she said.

While she said Thirdy finds her annoying at times, Jodi said she assures her son that she will always be there for him no matter what.

“And minsan kahit na nakukulitan na siya sa akin na parang ‘Mommy …’., I would always remind him talaga of my love and care and support na hindi ko siya pinipilit sa mga bagay na gusto ko. Na alam niya na nandidito ako para gabayan siya, mahalin siya, at suportahan siya,” she said.

[embedded content]

Jodi admitted that she thought she was ready for all the changes her son is having at the moment, only to find out she really wasn’t.

“Akala ko magiging handa ako. Kasi alam ko naman. Hindi mo naman mapipigilan ang paglaki ng isang bata, ‘di ba? For me, in my head, ah kaya ito. Pero nu’ng dumarating na ‘yung mga changes, taon-taon na nag-bibirthday siya, nakikita ko na facial hair, kili-kili hair parang sabi ko ‘Grabe, ito na ‘to,” she stated.

What used to be a world between her and Thirdy has now become two different worlds as she is no longer the priority, said Jodi.

“Parang right before my eyes, lumalaki na ‘yung bata. Tapos parang du’n ko narealize na hindi pala ako handa. Kasi siyempre nu’ng maliit sila, ikaw ang mundo nila. Sa’yo lang iikot ang mundo nila. Makibot ka lang ng konti, mommy, alis ka lang ng konti, mommy. Kakapit na ‘yan dito [sa paa]. Hindi pwedeng mawala ka sa paningin nila,” she said.

[embedded content]

She continued: “Ngayon, siyempre may ibang importante na rin sa buhay niya. Siyempre nandiyan ‘yung may friends sa school. So sometimes I feel na ‘Awww sila na ‘yung priority.’”

Then again, she knew she eventually had to accept it. “Alam kong simula palang siya. Sabi ko hindi yata ako magiging ready pero it’s something na kailangan kong tanggapin.”

Sharing her realizations, she said: “Ngayon laging nabubuhay sa utak ko ‘yung laging sinasabi ng nanay ko na one day ma-eexperience mo din ‘yan. Parang ‘yung mga bagay na pinagdadaanan niya saken before, parang ngayon ko siya ‘Okay mas naiitindihan ko na siya ngayon.’”