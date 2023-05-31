Joe Trohman Has Officially Returned to Fall Out Boy

Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman has returned to the band after stepping away earlier this year to focus on his mental health. Trohman announced his temporary departure in January, the same month the band announced their eighth studio album So Much (For) Stardust.

“Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years,” Trohman wrote on social media at the time. So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell.”

Fall Out Boy – ‘Love From the Other Side’

[embedded content]

In a post on Instagram this week, Trohmanr confirmed he had returned to being an active member of the group. “Hey everyone, I’m officially back!” the guitarist wrote. “I want to thank everyone for the love and support while I took some time away to focus on my brain and get healthy for my family, my friends and myself.”

Trohman also thanked Fall Out Boy’s guitar tech, Ben Young, for filling in on the shows Trohman missed in that time. “I’m stoked to be back in action and I can’t wait to see everyone on tour.”

So Much (For) Stardust – which Trohman performed on – arrived in March this year after being previewed with singles ‘Love from the Other Side’ and ‘Heartbreak Feels So Good’. The follow-up to 2018’s Mania marked their first in five years, and saw them reunite with producer Neal Avron, who worked with the band on on 2005’s From Under the Cork Tree, 2007’s Infinity on High and 2008’s Folie à Deux.

In a statement upon its announcement, Fall Out Boy singer Patrick Stump said that with the record, they “wanted to get back to the way we used to work” and “make a record that was really lovingly crafted and deliberate and patiently guided – like someone cooked you a delicate meal.”

