“Joem Bascon’s former live-in partner Crisha Uy on their breakup: ‘Wala na tayo magagawa if he fell out of love””

YouTuber Crisha Uy shares her feelings after the end of her eight-year relationship with Joem Bascon.

In her vlog posted last January 10 on YouTube, a teary-eyed Crisha Uy admitted she had a hard time making videos since her breakup with longtime boyfriend Joem Bascon. “I’m sorry it took me a while to share my video, to share my vlog kasi because I was really emotional and siyempre when you’re emotional baka may masabi tayo na hindi natin gusto ma-share or masabi and ayoko naman masabi yun. But now I think I’m ready to share to you my breakup story,” she said.

The YouTube vlogger shared clips of her attempts to vlog last year where she was still in a very emotional state. “I’m so sad. I’m underweight. I’m 97 pounds. I lost ten pounds. I quit gym for three months and now babalik na ako…. Nakaka-depress, naka-lungkot, nakaka-down because you’re not so happy because there’s no more fats you can see. Ang hirap hirap mag-vlog (crying). Hindi ko kaya mag-vlog,” she shared in one of her attempts to do a vlog last December.

Crisha said her intentions for vlogging her story was not about asking for attention or pity, but more to inspire people going through the same challenges that she is going through and how to move on and stay positive. “Ilang beses ko na kasi gusto magsalita pero alam mo yung feeling na hindi ka pa ready. Pero ngayon ready na ako… Sana naintindihan niyo na hindi madali mag-share and hindi madali ito kasi alam niyo naman na eight years kami at hindi madali for me,” she explained.

“Normal lang maghiwalay. Normal lang masaktan. Pero siyempre it’s really a learning process for me. May mga araw akong hindi ako okay. May mga araw akong umiiyak. Bigla na lang ako napapaiyak pero it’s normal… Crying is part of the healing process…. Madaming lumabas na article pero nanahimik ako kasi ayoko makasakit ng tao just because I’m emotional. I just want to be fair to everyone. Hindi ko ni-regret na naging kami at hindi ko ni-regret yung eight years namin kasi mahal ko naman siya… Mahirap sabihin pero wala na tayo magagawa if he fell out of love. Hindi ko naman puwede pilitin yung tao na hindi na ako mahal. Mahirap tanggapin pero kailangan tanggapin. I don’t want to blame myself kasi wala na tayong magagawa. That’s uncontrollable. Maybe we’re just not meant to be.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HXfL5d2RCNY&feature=emb_titl