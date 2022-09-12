Joey Bada$$ Announces 2023 Australian Tour

Joey Bada$$ has announced he’ll return to Australia early next year for his first headline tour in half a decade. The Brooklyn rapper will play four shows on the run, which kicks off at Metropolis in Fremantle on Wednesday, 4th January, continuing along to Brisbane and Sydney before concluding at the Forum in Melbourne on Sunday, 8th January.

See full dates and venues below. Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday, 16th September at 12pm local time, with a Frontier Members pre-sale kicking off this Wednesday, 14th September at 10am local time.

Joey Bada$$ – ‘Where I Belong’

[embedded content]

Joey’s 2023 tour comes in support of his most recent studio album, 2000, which arrived a few months ago in July. It followed on from 2017’s All-Amerikkkan Bada$$ album and 2020 The Light Pack EP, and serves as a spiritual successor to his debut mixtape, 2012’s 1999.

2000 was previewed with singles ‘Head High’, ‘Where I Belong’, ‘Survivors Guilt’ and ‘Zipcodes’, and featured collaborations with Diddy, Griselda‘s Westside Gunn, JID and more. Outside of his own songs, Bada$$ has also provided several guest verses in the five years between studio albums – most recently Chance the Rapper collab ‘The Highs & the Lows’ and ‘Because’, a cut from Danger Mouse and Black Thought‘s Cheat Codes.

Joey Bada$$ 2023 Australian Tour

Wednesday, 4th January – Metropolis, Fremantle

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, 6th January – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Saturday, 7th January – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Ticketek

Sunday, 8th January – Forum, Melbourne

Tickets: Ticketek