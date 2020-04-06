“John Arcilla on not being able to bury his father: “’ do not blame anyone for the situation’”

‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ actor John Arcilla reveals his father passed away last April 5 in Baler, Quezon province.

With the entire country currently on enhanced community quarantine, traveling even to nearby provinces has been put on hold, especially with the number of COVID-19 positive cases rising every day. Last April 5, John Arcilla revealed on his Instagram account that his father Dominador Alemania Arcilla had passed away in Baler in Quezon province but he was not able to go there to be with him because of the current situation. The FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano actor also clarified that his father did not pass away because of the COVID-19 virus.

He wrote,

“Dear friends, my father is gone not because of COVID. If not for the Quarantine which I believe is necessary, and this painful circumstance which understandably need not to favor with our grieving family, I would not express anything about my Father’s fate. I do not feel good announcing the passing of someone very Dear to me. But the feeling of not seeing even his body for the last time while we’re just here 5 hours away from him, isn’t easy to handle. His body is in Baler and due to this situation, wakes and celebrations of mass are not allowed.

Our family wishes to Cremate him and pray together with his URN after this LOCKDOWN but we don’t have crematoriums in Baler and travel permits are complicated. The Funeral services cannot send their services with my father’s remains in Cabanatuan or Manila. They can get a travel permit from the origin, but their staff has to be quarantined for 2 weeks or more in their second destination, and has to settle another set of travel permit. So my father’s body will just stay in a Funeral Chapel for two days without the wake and will be buried with restricted attendance of people the next day.

Half the numbers of my siblings are here in Manila and all the grand childrens are based here. We also need to settle travel permits but they can not guarantee if the checkpoints will allow us to travel back to Manila after 2-3 days. Most probably, they will send us back to Baler or we have to be quarantined for 14 days or so in Baler or in between towns. I do not blame anyone for the situation. My sense of judgement and reasons fully understood the consequences. I just need to express something that is too much to bear. Please pray for our family most specially for my beloved father Dominador Alemania Arcilla. Thank you for reading this. God bless you all.