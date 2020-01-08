John Butler, San Cisco, The Waifs & Stella Donnelly To Play Bushfire Benefit Concert In Fremantle

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 8, 2020

The bushfire benefit concerts just keep coming, and the latest one comes straight out of WA. ‘Fire Aid – From WA, With Love’ will see John Butler, Stella Donnelly, San Cisco and The Waifs perform, with 100% of the ticket sale profits being donated to bushfire-related causes on the east coast.

“A gig like this is the least we can do for all the communities that have suffered and fought these fires,” Butler said in a statement.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to all those that have fallen victim to this national disaster and hopefully gigs like this can make even smallest of meaningful difference.”

For those who can’t make it to the relief concert, which will be taking place in Fremantle on Friday, 31st January, you can make a pre-order for a recording of it, to be released within a week after the concert is finished. All the proceeds from those purchases will also go to various causes.

Money raised with ‘Fire Aid’ will be going to WIRES Wildlife Rescue, NSW RFS, VIC Bushfire Appeal and all profits from merchandise sold will go to various WA Fire Service organisations.

Check out all important details, and more info on how you can donate directly, below.

Fire AID – From WA, With Love 2020 Full Lineup

John Butler

The Waifs

San Cisco

Stella Donnelly

Fire AID – From WA, With Love 2020

Tickets on sale 9am Thursday, 9th January

Friday, 31st January

Fremantle Arts Centre, Fremantle

Tickets: Oztix

–

Donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery here.

Donate to Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities here.

Donate to the NSW Rural Fire Services here.



Donate to QLD Fire & Rescue here.

Donate to the Country Fire Association of Victoria here.

Donate to the South Australian Country Fire Service here.

Donate to WIRES here and the RSPCA Relief here.