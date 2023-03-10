John Carroll Kirby, Solange Collaborator, to Play Two Shows at Sydney’s Phoenix Central Park

Renowned pianist and producer John Carroll Kirby will play two shows at Sydney’s Phoenix Central Park on Tuesday, 4th April. The standalone date comes in the middle of Kirby’s tour with LA R&B muso Eddie Chacon (one half of the legendary duo Charles & Eddit).

Kirby has promised an appearance from a “very special guest vocalist” for the two shows at Phoenix Central Park, which will see him play through material from his extensive back catalogue, which includes seven solo solo records and numerous collaborations. Check out the dates and details below.

John Carroll Kirby: ‘Rainmaker’

[embedded content]

Kirby’s solo records are critically acclaimed, his most recent being the 2022 album Dance Ancestral, which saw him team up with Canadian artist Yu Su. But Kirby’s work as a producer and collaborator has stretched across numerous genres and styles, having worked with Solange Knowles, Miley Cyrus, Frank Ocean, Bat For Lashes, Harry Styles, and more.

Kirby’s also worked with homegrown heroes The Avalanches on their latest album We Will Always Love You.

Chacon and Kirby’s tour will take in dates in Melbourne and Sydney throughout late March and early April.

John Carroll Kirby Australian Tour 2023

Wednesday 29th March – Skylab Radio (DJ Set), Naarm/Melbourne (with Eddie Chacon)

Friday, 31st March – The Night Cat, Naarm/Melbourne (with Eddie Chacon)

Saturday, 1st April – Ace Hotel, Warrang/Sydney (JCK Solo)

6:30pm and 8:15pm, Tuesday, 4th April – Phoenix Central Park, Sydney (JCK Solo)

You can enter the ballot for tickets now via the Phoenix Central Park Website. Tickets for all other JCK and Eddie Chacon dates can be via Crown Ruler.

