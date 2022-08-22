John Farnham Admitted To Hospital Following Cancer Diagnosis

Australian music icon John Farnham has revealed he is currently in hospital after being diagnosed with cancer. The news was announced in a statement signed by Farnham and his wife Jill, as well as their two sons Rob and James.

“We have recently discovered that John has a cancerous growth,” the statement began. “He has been admitted to hospital this morning for surgery and ongoing treatment.”

Wishing John Farnham every best wish … 🙏🏻 #JohnFarnham pic.twitter.com/2djlcCcgAO — Melissa Hoyer (@melissahoyer) August 22, 2022

“Cancer diagnosis is something that so many people face every single day, and countless others have walked this path before me,” said Farnham, who turned 73 in July.

“The one thing I know for sure is that we have the very best specialist healthcare professionals in Victoria, and we can all be grateful for that. I know I am.”

The concise statement ended with the Farnham family making a request for privacy while John receives treatment. Currently, no further details have been released, including the type of cancer the musician is facing.

