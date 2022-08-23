John Farnham’s Family Share Health Update Following Cancer Diagnosis

The family of John Farnham have given an update on the music icon’s health following the news he was undergoing treatment for cancer. The update follows on from yesterday’s news that the 73-year-old had been admitted to a Melbourne hospital for surgery and treatment on a “cancerous growth”.

“We are genuinely overwhelmed by the incredible wave of support, love and messages we have received from so many people around Australia,” the statement, signed by the Farnham family, read. “This means so much to us as a family. Thank you to everyone for this. John will be blown away.”

John Farnham latest: Jill, Rob and James Farnham have released a new statement this morning, thanking Australians for their love & support. They revealed a cancer tumour in John’s mouth was successfully removed during an 11 & a half hour surgery. He’s in a stable condition in ICU pic.twitter.com/NihxnDsbYo — Angela Bishop OAM (@AngelaBishop) August 23, 2022

“John has been through an eleven and a half hour surgery in Melbourne yesterday and is now in a stable condition in ICU,” Jill Farnham added. “The cancerous tumour was located in his mouth and it has been successfully removed. There is still a long road of recovery and healing ahead of us, but we know John is up for that task.”

Though specifics in regards to the type of cancer faced by Farnham have not been revealed, his sons also added their own comments, noting that the surgery was successful, and that the current outlook is positive.

“We are in awe of the incredible teams of healthcare professionals who have guided us through this very challenging time with such compassion,” Rob and James Farnham concluded. “All of you undertook this big job and have given us a magnificent outcome.”

John Farnham launched his career in the late 1960s, achieved nationwide fame with the single ‘Sadie (The Cleaning Lady)’ in 1967. He went by the name Johnny Farnham for the next decade, before rebranding as John Farnham for the 1980 album, Uncovered.

Farnham’s most enduring body of work is 1986’s Whispering Jack, which included the international hit, ‘You’re the Voice’. Whispering Jack is one of the best-selling albums of all time in Australia, trailing behind only Meat Loaf’s Bat Out of Hell.

