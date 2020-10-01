“John Legend, Chrissy Teigen lose third child”

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen lost their child following complications from pregnancy.

Musician John Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen took to social media to express deep sadness following the death of their third child whom they lost due to pregnancy complications.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Chrissy poured out her emotions as she shared the pain she was feeling due to the loss of their child.

Sharing a series of photos to accompany her post, Chrissy can be seen carrying her child in her arms as her husband stayed by her side.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” she began.

Chrissy, a model and television personality, went on to share how different it was welcoming their son whom they named Jack even before he was born into the world.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” she stated.

Leaving a message for her son, Chrissy shared how sad she is for not having been able to provide the life their son deserves. “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” she wrote.

Chrissy also expressed her gratitude to everyone who showed her and her husband support during these trying times.

“Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you,” she stated.

Despite what she had gone through, Chrissy said she still feels thankful for having been giving the gift of life that she gets to enjoy with her husband and two wonderful kids. At the end of her post, Chrissy expressed her optimism that just like any other days, she will also get through it.

“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it,” she said.

See her post below:

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen — who met while filming the music video for the song “Stereo” back in 2006 — got engaged in 2011. In 2013, the couple got married. They have two children together — a daughter named Luna born in 2016 and a son named Miles born in 2018.

Meanwhile, John Legend is known for his hits such as “All Of Me,” “Ordinary People,” and “Love Me Now,” among others.