John Legend Sobs As He Performs At The Billboard Music Awards, Dedicating It To Wife Chrissy Teigen

John Legend has delivered an emotional performance at the Billboard Music Awards earlier today, dedicating it to his wife Chrissy Teigen after she suffered a miscarriage earlier this month.

Legend took to the stage with just he and his piano to perform one of his latest tracks, ‘Never Break’, taken from his most recent album Bigger Love.

Unsurprisingly, Legend broke into tears during the performance making it an incredibly heartbreaking, though incredibly beautiful, performance.

Following his performance, host Kelly Clarkson, who also judges The Voice US alongside Legend, gave a few words honoring her friend.

“I want to take a moment to talk about a friend who inspires me on the daily,” Clarkson said.

“Not only as a musician, a songwriter, but as a human. John Legend is one of my favourite people on this planet and it’s easy for us all to feel that way about them because he and Chrissy just have this warm way of inviting us into their world – the highs and the lows,” she continued.

“Our hearts go out to you both in this very difficult time and I’m thankful that you continue to share your light and your talent with all of us for the very special performance, possibly my favourite of the night.”

Watch Legend’s performance below.

