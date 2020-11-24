Trending Now

“John Lloyd Cruz as jowa or tropa? Ruffa Gutierrez answers”

thumbnail
Entertainment
admin

“John Lloyd Cruz as jowa or tropa? Ruffa Gutierrez answers”

Ruffa Gutierrez drew shieks when she answered whether she’d choose to befriend or date her actual ex-boyfriend, John Lloyd Cruz.

Ruffa Gutierrez drew shieks when she answered whether she’d choose to befriend or date her actual ex-boyfriend, John Lloyd Cruz.

The beauty queen-turned-actress answered the question in a game of “Jojowain o Totropahin” with her “Stay In Love” co-stars, including Maris Racal and Pooh. 

Maris answered “jojowain,” while Pooh said “totropahin.”

When it was Ruffa’s turn to answer, she said: “Jinowa ko na ‘yan!”

Ruffa and John Lloyd dated after they became close while working in the ABS-CBN television series “I Love Betty La Fea” in 2008. 

Appearing on Gandang Gabi Vicelast February, Ruffa said she and John Lloyd remain friends.

[embedded content]

“Yeah. If I see him naman, okay siya,” she said, adding that she and the actor still have each other’s number.

Asked by host Vice Ganda whether they still text, Ruffa said: “Once a year. Hello lang, Merry Christmas. Pareho kaming birthday, eh.”

Ruffa, 46, is currently in a relationship with French-Israeli businessman Jordan Mouyal. 

READ: Ruffa Gutierrez on boyfriend Jordan Mouyal: ‘Mahilig rumespeto kahit tinatarayan na ng nanay ko’

Meanwhile, John Lloyd Cruz, who is rumored to return to show business soon, was previously in a relationship with sexy actress Ellen Adarna, with whom he shares a son.

READ: John Lloyd Cruz opens up about why he took a showbiz hiatus

Related Posts

Back To Top