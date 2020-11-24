“John Lloyd Cruz as jowa or tropa? Ruffa Gutierrez answers”

Ruffa Gutierrez drew shieks when she answered whether she’d choose to befriend or date her actual ex-boyfriend, John Lloyd Cruz.
The beauty queen-turned-actress answered the question in a game of “Jojowain o Totropahin” with her “Stay In Love” co-stars, including Maris Racal and Pooh.
Maris answered “jojowain,” while Pooh said “totropahin.”
When it was Ruffa’s turn to answer, she said: “Jinowa ko na ‘yan!”
Ruffa and John Lloyd dated after they became close while working in the ABS-CBN television series “I Love Betty La Fea” in 2008.
Appearing on “Gandang Gabi Vice” last February, Ruffa said she and John Lloyd remain friends.
“Yeah. If I see him naman, okay siya,” she said, adding that she and the actor still have each other’s number.
Asked by host Vice Ganda whether they still text, Ruffa said: “Once a year. Hello lang, Merry Christmas. Pareho kaming birthday, eh.”
Ruffa, 46, is currently in a relationship with French-Israeli businessman Jordan Mouyal.
Meanwhile, John Lloyd Cruz, who is rumored to return to show business soon, was previously in a relationship with sexy actress Ellen Adarna, with whom he shares a son.
